A top White House adviser to President Donald Trump declared that Florida Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and governorship “have won,” even as the margins between them and their Democratic counterparts were small enough to trigger a mandatory recount under Florida law.

Interested in Midterm Elections? Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Asked by ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos if the Trump administration has any evidence that Democrats were trying to “steal” the elections, as the president said in a tweet, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said, “The evidence is that Rick Scott and Ron Desantis have won.”

As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida - I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

“They're both underneath the threshold for an automatic recount,” Stephanopoulos pressed on “This Week.”

“Maybe now they are,” Conway said. “But there has been no recount that has ever turned around a total as large as we have now in either of those races.”

Florida's secretary of state, Ken Detzner, ordered a statewide recount of Florida's Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner on Saturday. All three races are within the .5 percentage point margin or error that requires a recount under Florida law.