RNC 2020 Day 4: Trump to accept nomination from White House, Ivanka Trump to introduce him The RNC wraps up Thursday under the theme, "America, Land of Greatness."

The Republican National Convention concludes Thursday and the fall campaign season officially kicks off when President Donald Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination for a second term as president in a speech he will deliver from the White House West Lawn.

A fireworks display is expected to light up the sky above the Washington Monument at the conclusion of his remarks.

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump will introduce her father on the final night of what's become a norms-busting political convention, which has showcased the pageantry of the presidency in unprecedented ways and transformed the White House into a backdrop for Trump's campaign -- despite some of the proceedings appearing to violate ethics laws.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and the president's personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani are also expected to speak Thursday.

In addition, convention watchers will hear from the parents of humanitarian aid worker Kayla Mueller, who was killed by the Islamic State while a hostage, and Alice Johnson, a woman who was serving a life sentence in federal prison until Trump commuted her sentence -- an effort in part pushed by Kim Kardashian West.

ABC News Live will kick off primetime coverage each day at 7 p.m. ET on the network's streaming news channel and primetime coverage will air from 10-11 p.m. ET each night of the convention on the ABC Television Network. Check back here around 7 p.m. for live updates.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will face Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the general election on Nov. 3, though some Americans are expecting to receive their ballots as early as next week.

Thursday's scheduled speakers include:

President Donald Trump

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew

Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter and senior adviser

Ja'Ron Smith, deputy assistant to the president

Ann Dorn, widow of slain retired police Capt. David Dorn

Debbie Flood, president of a Wisconsin manufacturing and steel company

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and Trump's personal attorney

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse

Alice Johnson, criminal justice reform advocate and former federal inmate

Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of American hostage Kayla Mueller, who was killed by ISIS

Wade Mayfield

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship

ABC News' Kendall Karson and Alisa Wiersema contributed to this report.