Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president

He has become a prominent face of the anti-vaccine movement, experts say.

ABC News Photo Illustration / Alex Gilbeaux

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was born on January 17, 1954, in Washington, D.C., to Sen. Robert Kennedy and Ethel Skakel Kennedy.

When Kennedy was 14 years old, his father was assassinated while running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1968.

Kennedy graduated in 1976 from Harvard University and then studied at London School of Economics, University of Virginia School of Law, and Pace University.

In 1984, Kennedy joined Riverkeeper, which is an environmental watchdog and enforcement organization protecting the Hudson River in New York.

In 1985, he was admitted to the New York bar and continued representing environmentalists.

Kennedy has now become one of the most prominent faces of the anti-vaccine movement, according to experts.

In 2016, Kennedy founded the anti-vaccine organization and advocacy group, Children's Health Defense.

In 2019, Kennedy's sister, brother and niece denounced his anti-vaccine views in a Politico Magazine op-ed.

Kennedy has been married three times and is currently married to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines.

Kennedy has six children from two previous marriages and one stepchild from his current marriage.

Kennedy said he was diagnosed in his 40s with spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological condition affecting the voice box that causes strained speech.