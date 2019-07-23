Former special counsel Robert Mueller has requested to bring his former chief of staff with him for his testimony into Russian interference in the 2016 election scheduled on Capitol Hill Wednesday, congressional sources told ABC News.

Mueller has asked members of both committees to swear Aaron Zebley in to appear as a witness, the sources said.

Witnesses before House committees are generally permitted to have counsel with them.

If sworn in, Zebley would also be able to answer questions on Mueller's behalf if the former special counsel so chooses.

A spokesperson for Mueller did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on Mueller's request.

When asked whether the department had authorized Zebley to appear alongside Mueller, a person familiar said they had not, though it was not immediately clear what steps the DOJ could take to prevent Zebley's appearance, considering his status as a private citizen.

Zebley was an assistant U.S. attorney and worked at the same law firm as Mueller before joining the office of the special counsel.

House Republicans are arguing that Zebley's possible last-minute addition would bend House rules, which generally require advance notice of witnesses.

“Less than 24 hours before Robert Mueller arrives, the chairman is again allowing the committee’s business to devolve into chaos," said House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins in a statement Tuesday.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was also critical, tweeting on Tuesday, "You don't get to change the rules right before kickoff, especially after a 22 month, $30 million investigation."

