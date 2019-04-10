It is round two for Lara Trump and her husband, Eric, in the baby department.

The couple revealed they are pregnant with their second child in an Instagram post on Wednesday as she revealed the pregnancy of her second child with husband, Eric Trump.

On Wednesday, the Real News Update host posted two photos on her Instagram page captioned “BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben) can’t wait to become big brothers this August!! We are all very excited to add one more to our family!”

The photos show the family posed on the couch with their two dogs and son Eric “Luke” Trump, reading a book about big brothers.

Eric Trump, the president's son, took to Twitter to share the same photo along with an outdoor shot writing, “Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August!”

Ivanka Trump commented on her sister-in-law's Instagram post saying "so excited for you both as your sweet family grows."

This will be President Donald Trump's tenth grandchild.

Lara married into the Trump family in 2014 and currently serves as a senior adviser to her father-in-law, President Trump in his re-election bid. During appearances at his rallies, she has spoken about the Trump administration’s policies.

“It’s not fair to you, and we all get that, but this is so much bigger than any person,” she said in a TV interview in January referring to the government shutdown. That statement sparked some controversy, but she later argued that her words were misinterpreted.

Last week, she told a group of Trump supporters, after criticizing the Democratic presidential field,: "I still say save your money, don’t waste your money or time running against Donald Trump in 2020 because you’re not going to beat him. Save it until 2024.”