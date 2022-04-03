Roy Blunt says Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed, but he won't support her

"I was hoping that I could be a part of that," the senator said.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, the chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, said he will not vote to support President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson for her historic confirmation to the nation’s highest court, citing disagreements with her judicial philosophy.

“I think she’s certainly going to be confirmed. I think it’ll be a high point for the country to see her go on the court,” Blunt told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos exclusively on Sunday. “But I don’t think she’s the kind of judge that will really do the kind of work that I think needs to be done by the court. And I won’t be supporting her, but I’ll be joining others and understanding the importance of this moment.”

The Senate has yet to schedule a vote on Jackson's nomination, though the federal judge is expected to be confirmed with at least one Republican vote. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced Wednesday that she would vote to confirm Jackson.

Blunt met with Biden’s nominee on March 16. He did not support her nomination to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2021.

