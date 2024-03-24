Rubio defends Trump's claim of presidential immunity as raising a 'legitimate issue'

The Florida senator argues some of the prosecutions are unjust.

Florida's Marco Rubio, a top Senate Republican, on Sunday largely defended Donald Trump's claims of immunity against prosecution as the former president faces several criminal trials heading into the 2024 election.

Rubio, who is reported to be one of the people under consideration to potentially be Trump's running mate this year, argued on ABC News' "This Week" that Trump clearly couldn't "go out and basically kill one of the members of the staff overnight inside the White House" but that some of the prosecutions against him are unjust -- and future presidents could face the same issue.

"I do think there's a legitimate issue here that we need to talk about writ large," Rubio told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

The question of immunity will be argued before the Supreme Court in late April; federal prosecutors have challenged Trump's claim to total legal protection for actions while in office, including his push to overturn the 2020 election results.

