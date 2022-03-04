Russia energy debate puts squeeze on White House: The Note

The TAKE with Rick Klein

The bipartisanship breaking out after Russia's invasion of Ukraine is extending perhaps a little too far for immediate White House comfort.

A bipartisan group of senators -- extending across a true ideological spectrum -- is pushing a new bill that would halt Russian energy imports. They are arguing that with Russian President Vladimir Putin using "energy as a weapon of war," the U.S. should be acting in like it -- in ways that hurt Putin more than boycotts of vodka or caviar.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, are leading the effort. Other Democrats involved include Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly; Republican names attached include South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Montana Sen. Steve Daines.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is signaling an openness to the bill, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to like the concept as well: "I'm all for that -- ban it. Ban the oil coming from Russia," she told reporters Thursday.

The White House, though, isn't ready to go there. Press secretary Jen Psaki said sanctioning Russian gas and oil could cause a shortage that is counter to U.S. strategic interests, warning that it "would raise prices at the gas pump for the American people."

Banning Russian imports might also increase pressure to expand domestic energy production. That's a major concern in the environmental community, with progressives worried that the current crisis could force backsliding on climate goals.

The current conflict involving an old foe is forcing a new twist in a familiar debate over energy policy. The crisis brings opportunities -- a chance, even, to bring Manchin back into negotiations with the White House -- but also real risks to the relative unity of the moment.

With Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's announcement that he will not run for Senate, Republicans aiming to recruit moderate governors to run as Senate candidates have been dealt another blow.

"If you're going to run for public office, you have to really want the job," Ducey wrote in a letter to donors. "Right now I have the job I want, and my intention is to close my years of service to Arizona with a very productive final legislative session."

Questions had long surrounded Ducey over whether he would launch a challenge to Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., who is widely considered vulnerable this midterm election cycle.

Ducey isn't the first popular GOP governor to reject a 2022 Senate bid despite the urging of prominent Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

In February, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced he wouldn't run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen. In November, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced he wouldn't challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.

"Arizona voters have excellent candidates to choose from in the Republican primary, and the NRSC is confident any of these outstanding candidates can beat Mark Kelly in November," said National Republican Senatorial Committee press secretary Katharine Cooksey in a statement to ABC News.

Former President Donald Trump's influence could loom large in this race. Trump repeatedly lambasted Ducey and hasn't made an endorsement in the Arizona Senate race.

In a sign of what is likely to come on the 2022 campaign trail, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is digging in on his anti-masking rhetoric, capitalizing on a viral moment from his Wednesday cybersecurity education event when he told a group of students to take off their masks, calling it "COVID theater."

As of Thursday, DeSantis launched a fundraising effort based on the coverage of his interaction with the students. In an email to supporters, the governor alleged he is being targeted by the media, and in the same breath took a swipe at Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor in Georgia. Last month, Abrams faced backlash for posing for a photo maskless while surrounded by masked schoolchildren.

DeSantis also released an ad featured on his social media with a mashup of images from this week's State of the Union address during which no lawmakers were masked. Although members on both sides of the aisle went maskless, the Florida governor's ad specifically took aim at prominent Democrats in Washington, as well as in other states.

The ad closes with a clip of DeSantis saying "Florida led when it counted" in an apparent reference to his aversion to imposing mask mandates on his home state throughout the pandemic.

As Americans adjust to yet another version of "the new normal," the rhetoric espoused by the incumbent governor serves as a preface to his likely future challenges aimed at Democratic gubernatorial contenders who will have to defend precautions no longer in place in much of the country.

58. That's the percentage of Americans who said Russia's invasion matters a lot to the interests of the U.S. in a recent YouGov/CBS News poll. But as FiveThirtyEight's Nathaniel writes, that doesn't mean that Americans approve of how Biden is handling Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Read more from Nathaniel to understand why Biden is unlikely to receive a rally-'round-the-flag effect in his approval rating.

