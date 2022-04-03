Russian invasion of Ukraine 'far from over,' White House chief of staff says

White House chief of staff Ron Klain is warning that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is “far from over,” despite the claim by Moscow that they are retreating from Kyiv and surrounding areas.

“I think there's a lot of evidence that Putin is simply taking his troops out of the northern part of the country to redeploy them to the eastern part of the country to relaunch a battle there,” Klain said during an exclusive interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Klain said it’s “for Ukraine to decide” what a post-war country looks like when asked about the possibility that Russia overtakes eastern regions of Ukraine, while Ukraine maintains control of the rest.

“I will tell you, as President Zelenskyy has said, that's not acceptable to him, and we are going to support him with military aid, with economic aid, with humanitarian aid," Klain said. "The political future of Ukraine is up for Ukraine to decide.”

As the United States continues to support Ukraine in the war, Klain also touted Biden's successes on the domestic front.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that 431,000 jobs were added to the economy in March, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.6%.

Austan Goolsbee, Klain’s former colleague in the Obama administration, said the country may be moving toward the idea that the COVID-19 era of the U.S. economy is over with -- a sentiment Klain said he “cautiously” agrees with.

“Right now, as we stand here today, our schools are open, our businesses are open, people are coming back to work, people are coming back into the labor force, we had a big jump in labor force participation in March," he said. "So there’s a lot of encouraging signs, in terms of this economy, coming back to being a robust jobs and business creating economy.”

Wages also rose last month, but they are not keeping up with rampant inflation, which is causing the cost of everything from food to gas to go up, and Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

President Joe Biden is now at new lows in his overall approval rating -- 36% in a new Quinnipiac University poll -- and just one in three Americans approve of how he’s handling the economy. Republicans are poised to exploit that in the midterms, and Stephanopoulos pressed Klain on how Democrats should respond.

“Gas prices are a problem, absolutely, George. That's why the president took the actions he took this week to release a million barrels a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to tell the oil companies they either need to pump oil on the 9,000 permits they have or give them back for others to do that, to increase production here," Klain responded. "Those things we think are going to bring down the price of gasoline, relieve some of the pain at the pump. And we also have an agenda to cut taxes for people to bring down the cost of everyday things.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.