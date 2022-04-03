At least 15 people shot in downtown Sacramento, California: Police

The shooting occurred just blocks from the state Capitol building.

At least 15 people were shot, six fatally, early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, California, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department said several streets in downtown Sacramento just blocks from the state Capitol building were closed as officers responded to the violence. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known, police said.

The shooting broke out near the corner of 10th and K Street in a popular nightlife area in Sacramento.

Community activist Barry Accius of Voice of the Youth said he arrived at the scene at about 2:30 a.m. after a city council member called him about the shooting.

"It was just horrific," Accius told ABC affiliate station KXTV in Sacramento. "Just as soon as I walked up you saw a chaotic scene, police all over the place, victims with blood all over their bodies, folks screaming, folks crying, people going, 'Where is my brother?' Mothers crying and trying to identify who their child was."

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the apparent sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

"Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active," police officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.