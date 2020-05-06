Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital She participated in the telephonic oral arguments Wednesday from Johns Hopkins.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon for "a benign gallbladder condition" that had caused an infection, according to Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg.

Ginsburg was released from Johns Hopkins in Baltimore Wednesday, after she participated in the telephonic oral arguments earlier in the day. The court heard oral arguments in a case involving the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate.

"She is doing well and glad to be home," according to a statement from the court. "The Justice will return to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for follow-up outpatient visits over the next few weeks to eventually remove the gallstone non-surgically.”

The 87-year-old also participated in questioning on Monday and Tuesday by phone during the court's first livestreamed proceedings.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with Circuit Judge M. Margaret McKeown of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Patrick Semansky/AP

ABC News confirmed that Ginsburg had been continuing her famous workouts during the pandemic at a special fitness space set aside for her inside the courthouse. In January, she declared that she is "cancer free."

She was most recently hospitalized in November 2019 when she was treated for a possible infection.