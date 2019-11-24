Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital, a court spokeswoman said, after having been admitted on Friday night.

She was home and doing well, according to the spokeswoman.

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after experiencing chills and a fever earlier on Friday, according to a news release. She was initially evaluated at a hospital in Washington before being transferred for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

On Saturday, the news release indicated that her symptoms had abated as she was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. She was expected to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.