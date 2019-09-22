In a special tribute to legendary ABC News and NPR journalist Cokie Roberts, Sam Donaldson and George Will shared their memories with "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"She tamed us, and she changed the business," Donaldson said on Sunday.

.@GeorgeWill: "It has been well said that the past is another country, and [Cokie Roberts

The Powerhouse Roundtable, where each panelist was a friend or colleague of Roberts, also shared their memories of her.

"Not only did she pull that ladder down for young women like myself, but she kept it down,” said former Democratic National Committee chairperson Donna Brazile, who first met Roberts as a 21-year-old intern.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Roberts, born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs, died Tuesday due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75.

Throughout her decades long career, which began at CBS, Roberts won numerous awards, including three Emmys. She joined ABC News in 1988, and anchored "This Week" with Donaldson from 1996 to 2002.

Today's show ends with Cokie Roberts' farewell message on her last day as co-anchor of @ThisWeekABC with Sam Donaldson in 2002 https://t.co/zZR11l91SF pic.twitter.com/R9L8UQEQav — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 22, 2019

President of ABC News James Goldston called her a "true pioneer for women in journalism."

Roberts also wrote eight books focused on the role of women in American history and politics.

During a funeral Mass on Saturday, she was eulogized by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Steve Roberts, her husband of more than 50 years.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.