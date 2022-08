Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich are also moving on to November.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is projected to have clinched on Tuesday one of four spots in November’s general election for an open House seat, ABC News reports.

ABC News reports that Palin, Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich are projected to advance to the general election. The fourth candidate is still to be determined.

FILE PHOTO: Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, U.S., August 4, 2022. Shelby Tauber/Reuters

