Schiff bemoans growth of 'crazy caucus' in House GOP

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday lamented the growth of the GOP's "crazy caucus" in the House as Republicans prepare to take control of the chamber in January.

ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathon Karl asked Schiff about GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's promise to kick Schiff off the intelligence committee, to which Schiff responded that he thinks McCarthy will follow the lead of hardline lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"Well, I suspect he will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do. He's a very weak leader of this conference, meaning that he will adhere to the wishes of the lowest common denominator, and if that lowest common denominator wants to remove people from committees, that's what they'll do," Schiff said.

"It's going to be chaos with Republican leadership. And, sadly, the crazy caucus has grown among the Republicans," he added, noting that some newly elected Republicans representing deep red districts are bringing firebrand reputations similar to Greene's.

