Schumer denounces 'faulty' and 'unworkable' Trump coronavirus executive actions

One day after President Donald Trump attempted to solve Congress' impasse over additional coronavirus relief spending by signing a series of executive actions, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer described the directives as "faulty," "unworkable," "weak" and "far too narrow" a solution to address the needs of millions of out-of-work Americans.

"The event at the country club is just what Trump does -- a big show, but it doesn't do anything," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday about the president's Saturday signing ceremony. "If the American people look at these executive orders, they'll see that they don't come close to doing the job."

Along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Schumer has served as the Democrats' lead negotiator on the stalled relief package. Democrats, pointing to Republicans' decision to wait months to introduce a Senate counterproposal to the House's successful May legislation and relative disunity once they did, have refused to budge from their demands, such as to extend the expanded $600 per week federal unemployment benefit.

The Capitol Hill impasse led to President Donald Trump's decision Saturday to sign a series of executive actions intended to provide some relief to those affected by the pandemic, but the measures -- which include providing $400 per week for out-of-work Americans and a payroll tax suspension, among others -- are likely to face legal challenges.

"We're disappointed that instead of putting in the work to solve Americans' problems, the president instead chose to stay on his luxury golf course to announce unworkable, weak and narrow policy announcements to slash the unemployment benefits that millions desperately need and endanger seniors' Social Security and Medicare," Schumer and Pelosi said in a joint statement Saturday.

"Democrats repeat our call to Republicans to return to the table, meet us halfway and work together to deliver immediate relief to the American people," the pair continued.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

