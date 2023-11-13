Secret Service opens fire on people attempting to break into car outside Naomi Biden's home: Sources

The Metropolitan Police Department and Secret Service are investigating an agent-involved shooting after possibly three individuals attempted to break into a government car outside the Georgetown home of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, according to sources familiar with the situation.

While a Secret Service spokesperson didn’t identify the protectee, he said Sunday night just before midnight in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle.

"During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck," the spokesperson said. "The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service."

It is unclear if Naomi Biden heard the commotion but she was made aware of the incident afterward, according to sources.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Naomi Biden, 29, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and work as a lawyer at the firm of Arnold & Porter. She married Peter Neal in a ceremony at the White House in November 2022.

