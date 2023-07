Secret Service test confirms cocaine found at White House, spokesman says

A powder had been undergoing lab testing since being discovered Sunday.

A U.S. Secret Service spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that testing shows it was cocaine found in the White House West Wing Sunday evening.

The investigation into how it got there is ongoing.

The white powder was found during a routine search, a source said.

A preliminary field test had showed the substance tested positive for cocaine, sources said.

A view of the White House and the West Wing in Washington, D.C, July 4, 2023. Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

Some visitors are able to tour parts of the West Wing, and tours typically take place on the weekends.

When asked if there were tours this past weekend, the Secret Service would not confirm that, saying: "These are details that are pertinent to our investigation and not something we can get into."

President Joe Biden and family members were at Camp David at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.