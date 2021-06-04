Secretary Gina Raimondo & Nick Clegg Sunday On "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 6, 2021.
HEADLINERS
Secretary Gina Raimondo
Commerce Secretary
Nick Clegg
Facebook Vice President of Global Affairs
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Jason Riley
Author, "Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell"
Wall Street Journal Columnist
Manhattan Institute Fellow
Justin Amash
Former Michigan Congressman
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.