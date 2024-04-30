LIVE UPDATES
Trump trial live updates: Judge fines Trump $9,000 for violating limited gag order
Donald Trump is in court for Day 9 of his criminal hush money trial in New York.
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.
Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
Judge warns Trump could be jailed for further violations
In the paper order explaining his ruling holding Trump in contempt for his violations of the case's limited gag order, Judge Merchan warned Trump that he could be locked up if he continues to willfully violate the order.
"Defendant is hereby warned that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment," Merchan wrote in his order.
Merchan wrote that Trump has until 2:15 p.m. ET today to remove posts violating the order from his social media account and campaign website. Trump has until close of business on Friday to submit the $9,000 penalty Merchan levied against him.
Judge orders Trump to pay gag order fine by Friday
After Judge Merchan fined Trump a total of $9,000 for nine violations of the case's limited gag order, Trump was ordered to pay the fine by the close of business this Friday.
Merchan also ordered Trump to remove the posts from his Truth Social account and campaign website by 2:15 p.m. today.
Before resuming Gary Farro's direct examination, Judge Merchan also informed the parties that Trump will be able to attend his son Barron's high school graduation in May, as Trump had requested.
"I don't think the May 17 date is the problem, so Mr. Trump can certainly attend that day, attend his son's graduation," Merchan said.
Judge fines Trump $9,000 for violating limited gag order
Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that Donald Trump repeatedly violated the limited gag order imposed by the court.
The judge found that prosecutors "met their burden" to show several contempt motions.
Trump will be fined $1,000 for each of nine violations, Merchan said, and will be ordered to pay a total of $9,000.
Trump enters courtroom with son Eric
Former President Trump has entered the courtroom with his son Eric Trump.
Eric Trump frequently attended last year's New York civil fraud trial, but today marks his first time attending his father's criminal hush money trial.
Trump's campaign staff and advisers have attended the criminal trial over the last two weeks, but Eric Trump is the only Trump family member to attend the proceedings.
Susie Wiles, Trump's top campaign adviser who is helping lead his presidential campaign, is also in the courtroom with him, marking the first time she has been spotted in court.