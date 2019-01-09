Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes surprise visit to Iraq

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stopped in Iraq during a tour of the Mideast, according to local TV reports.

The unannounced visit on Wednesday comes as Pompeo is meeting with allies in the region to discuss conflicting statements from President Donald Trump and U.S. officials on an announced withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, according to the Associated Press.

The president visited Iraq, also unannounced, the day after Christmas, saying the U.S. still could use bases there for operations in Syria. He didn't meet with Iraqi officials at the time.

