Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Democrat from Minnesota, said she was “extremely concerned” that Roe vs. Wade was at risk of being overturned by recent laws passed to challenge and overturn the Supreme Court precedent on ABC’s “The View” Friday morning.

"What these guys are doing is unbelievable – I say guys because the guys in the state senate in Alabama it was all men," Klobuchar said. "They're taking us backward."

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the state's controversial abortion ban into law this week, though it is expected to face near-immediate legal challenges.

The ban makes it a felony for doctors in the state to perform abortions in all cases, with the only exception being when the life of the mother is threatened. It does not include exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

"These guys are setting us up, using women as political pawns to set this up for a case to go to the Supreme Court, and it makes it more important for anyone listening out there that cares about families rights to make their own decisions," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar is one of four women senators running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The senator from Minnesota is seeking to appeal to moderate voters through her record as a purple-state leader. Though Klobuchar hails from a state that just narrowly voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, she has done well in counties across Minnesota that voted for Trump.

Two of her primary platforms have been focused on advancements for the middle class, including a hefty investment in infrastructure and a substance abuse and mental health plan.

In recent days, Klobuchar has been outspoken on the new abortion laws in Georgia, Alabama and Missouri, all of which are some of the most restrictive in the nation and passed within a few days of each other, calling them a “coordinated attack on women’s health care” and an “attempt to turn back the clock.”

Klobuchar, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has also been involved in hearings related to the Russia investigation and pledged to keep following the investigation.

After Attorney General William Barr testified before the committee in early May, Klobuchar wrote Barr and special counsel Robert Mueller letters about the report and obstruction of justice involving President Donald Trump, asserting that there were more questions left unanswered.

In 2018, she introduced bipartisan legislation to secure the country’s elections against Russian interference.

The Secure Elections Act would mandate paper ballot backups in certain states and require audited election results but was stopped in its tracks by calls from the White House.

“We know Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and we know they’re trying to do it again in 2020. Protecting our democracy shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Congress must pass my bipartisan election security legislation now,” Klobuchar tweeted on Thursday.