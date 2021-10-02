Sen. Bernie Sanders & Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday on "This Week" With Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 3, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Bernie Sanders

(I) Vermont

Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Chief Medical Adviser

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-Author

