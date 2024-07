The New Jersey Democrat maintained his innocence following the guilty verdict.

Sen. Bob Menendez to resign next month following conviction in federal corruption trial: Sources

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez will resign his office on Aug. 20 following conviction in his federal corruption trial, multiple sources told ABC News.

Staff members were informed of the senator’s decision Tuesday and the official resignation will be submitted to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who will select an interim replacement, according to the sources.

A Manhattan federal jury found the New Jersey Democrat guilty on all charges, including bribery, fraud, acting as a foreign agent and obstruction, on July 16 following a two-month-long trial. Federal prosecutors said he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in the form of cash, gold bars, mortgage payments and more in exchange for the senator's political clout.

Menendez was not required to resign due to the conviction.

Following the guilty verdict, several political leaders called for Menendez's immediate resignation, including Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign," Schumer said at the time.

Sen. Cory Booker, Menendez's New Jersey counterpart, and Murphy had also joined in the calls for his immediate resignation. Murphy said at the time that he would call on the U.S. Senate to expel him if the senator refused to resign and make a temporary appointment in the event of a vacancy.

Sen. Bob Menendez speaks to the media as he exits Manhattan federal court, July 16, 2024, in New York. Adam Gray/Getty Images

Menendez is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 29 and faces decades in prison.

Following the verdict, he vowed to appeal his conviction. He told reporters he was "deeply disappointed" by the jury's decision while maintaining his innocence.

"I have never violated my oath," Menendez said outside the courthouse following the verdict. "I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my country. I have never, ever been a foreign agent."

He added that the jury's decision would "put at risk every member of the United States Senate in terms of what they think a foreign agent would be."

Menendez, who served as senator for New Jersey since 2006, became the first sitting member of Congress to be charged with conspiracy by a public official to act as a foreign agent.

He refused to resign following the initial indictment in September 2023 despite calls from a majority of Democrats to do so, though he did step down as the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In June, he filed a petition to get on the U.S. Senate ballot in New Jersey as an independent candidate.