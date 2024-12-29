Sen. Cardin says Trump's tough talk on Panama Canal could push allies to China, Russia

"Our allies don't know whether we are reliable partners or not," Cardin said.

The outgoing chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on ABC's "This Week" that President-elect Donald Trump's threats to seize the Panama Canal could drive allies of the United States toward Russia and China.

In an interview Sunday with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland, said Trump's recent statements about taking over the Panama Canal, buying Greenland and making Canada the 51st U.S. state, are affecting "America's credibility globally."

"It's a serious statement, because it affects America's credibility globally," Cardin, the outgoing chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said. "Our allies don't know whether we are reliable partners or not."

Cardin added, "I don't know what the president-elect is saying in regards to how sincere he is, but I can tell you, it does raise questions globally as to whether we're a reliable partner. And it really feeds into Russia and China appeal to other countries as to whether they need to make alliances with -- with Russia and China, whether America will be there for them globally."

