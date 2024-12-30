Trump endorses House Speaker Mike Johnson amid Republican infighting

Johnson faced pushback from some in his party as he worked to avoid a shutdown.

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Speaker Mike Johnson amid a fight over the House gavel that will culminate in a vote at the end of the week.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man," Trump wrote at the end of a lengthy social media post. "He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to reporters after passing the funding bill to avert the government shutdown at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 20, 2024. Jose Luis Magana/AP

In the same post, Trump boasted about his successful 2024 White House run, praising Republicans for running a “legendary” campaign while railing against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

He urged Republicans to "not blow" an opportunity for a "relief" from the outgoing administration -- calling for Republicans to support Johnson.

Johnson, who faced pushback from members of his own party over his leadership during the recent government shutdown fight, thanked Trump for his endorsement.

"I’m honored and humbled by your support, as always," Johnson wrote on X. "Together, we will quickly deliver on your America First agenda and usher in the new golden age of America. The American people demand and deserve that we waste no time. Let’s get to work."

