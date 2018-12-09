A Democratic senator says the publicly available facts from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe indicate President Donald Trump’s actions are “beyond the stage” of what led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

On “This Week” Sunday, Sen. Chris Murphy left the question of whether or not to move to impeach the president to the House and cautioned against making too many conclusions without all the facts of the investigation, but believes that Mueller’s investigation has reached a “new level.”

“I think you are beyond the stage that led to the impeachment proceedings against President Clinton, whether or not you think that that was worthy of impeachment or not,” Murphy said.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Murphy compared Trump’s status in the investigation, with the special counsel linking the president to illegal activity, to that of former President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

“The president has now stepped into the same territory that ultimately led to President Nixon resigning the office. President Nixon was an unindicted co-conspirator. Was certainly a different set of facts, but this investigation is now starting to put the president in serious legal crosshairs and he should be worried and the whole country should be worried,” Murphy said.