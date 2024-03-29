This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 31, 2024.





SEN. CHRIS VAN HOLLEN & RETIRED GEN. FRANK MCKENZIE SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ

Sen. Chris Van Hollen

(D) Maryland

Exclusive

Gen. Frank McKenzie

Former CENTCOM Commander

U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.)

A conversation about the rising threat from ISIS affiliates following recent attacks in Russia and Iran

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

ABC News Contributor

Plus, a sit-down with Ukrainian Archbishop Borys Gudziak about his Easter message amid the war in Ukraine.

