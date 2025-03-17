Sen. Chuck Schumer's book tour postponed amid funding vote controversy

Schumer had events planned in Baltimore, New York City and D.C. this week.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer gives a television interview, at the Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2025.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer gives a television interview, at the Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2025.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer gives a television interview, at the Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2025.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer gives a television interview, at the Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2025.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's three planned book tour events scheduled for this week have abruptly been postponed as of Monday morning.

Schumer, promoting his new book "Antisemitism in America: A Warning," has been facing backlash over voting for the House-approved government funding bill that averted a shutdown on Friday. Many Democrats, including progressives, had wanted him to vote against the bill and to more strongly protest against President Donald Trump's and congressional Republicans' agendas.

Schumer had events planned in Baltimore, New York City and Washington, D.C., this week. Protests were planned outside of all three events.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer gives a television interview, at the Capitol in Washington, March 14, 2025. Ben Curtis/AP

A spokesperson for Schumer's book tour told ABC News, "Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer's book events are being rescheduled."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.