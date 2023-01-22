Sen. Coons says one key thing separates Biden, Trump docs cases -- but acknowledges political 'fallout'

"We will get to the bottom of this," the Delaware Democrat said.

Sen. Chris Coons, a close ally of Joe Biden, on Sunday insisted there was a key difference between the current president and former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents while out of office.

"I have some confidence that, because he is fully cooperating, we will get to the bottom of this," Coons told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz of Biden, in "sharp contrast" with Biden's predecessor, whom the government says resisted returning classified records.

"There is one important document that distinguishes former President Trump from President Biden: That's a warrant," Coons, D-Del., said.

He contended that the controversy wasn't "keeping Americans up at night," but Raddatz pointed to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll showing 64% of people say Biden acted inappropriately in his handling of classified materials.

Sen. Chris Coons speaks on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17, 2023. Markus Schreiber/AP

"You don't think there will be any political fallout from this?" Raddatz pressed.

"I think the fallout is right now," Coons said. "We're talking about this instead of President Biden's leadership on confronting Russian aggression in Ukraine or talking about something I do think is on people's minds -- the potential of a debt ceiling fight and a default."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.