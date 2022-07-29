Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Bill Cassidy & Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

HEADLINERS
Sen. Joe Manchin
(D) West Virginia
Chair, Energy and Natural Resources Committee
Sen. Bill Cassidy
(R) Louisiana
Finance Committee
Exclusive
Rep. Rusty Bowers
(R) Arizona House Speaker
Exclusive
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rep. Ritchie Torres
(D) New York
Jane Coaston
New York Times Podcast Host, “The Argument”
ABC News Contributor
Frank Luntz
Pollster & Communications Adviser
Susan Page
USA Today Washington Bureau Chief
