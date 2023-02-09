Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized overnight after feeling lightheaded, staff says

Doctors ran initial tests, but didn't see signs of a stroke, a spokesman said.

Sen. John Fetterman, D.-Pa., was taken to a Washington hospital on Wednesday "for observation" after feeling lightheaded at a Democratic retreat, his staff said.

"He left and called his staff, who picked him up and drove him to The George Washington University Hospital," Communications Director Joe Calvello said in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

Fetterman, who was elected in November after a widely watched race against TV personality and celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, had a stroke during his campaign due to a heart condition, his campaign said at the time.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., arrives for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Doctors on Wednesday ran initial tests, but didn't see signs of a stroke, Calvello said. More tests were underway and Fetterman was staying in the hospital overnight "for observation," he said.

"He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family," Calvello said. "We will provide more information when we have it."