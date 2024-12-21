Sen. John Fetterman, Sen.-elect John Curtis and Chris Christie Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, December 22, 2024.
SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN, SEN.-ELECT JOHN CURTIS AND FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL
Sen. John Fetterman
(D) Pennsylvania
Exclusive
Sen.-elect John Curtis
(R) Utah
Exclusive
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Plus, Politico Capitol Bureau Chief and ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent Rachael Bade reports on the fallout on Capitol Hill from the battle over government funding. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
ABC News Contributor
Ramesh Ponnuru
National Review Editor
Washington Post Contributing Columnist
ABC News Contributor
Jonathan Martin
Politico Senior Political Columnist
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.