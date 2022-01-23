Sen. Joni Ernst calls for strong response to Russia

"We need to be very aggressive," the Republican senator said Sunday.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on Sunday called for a strong response from the Biden administration as tensions continue to rise with Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine.

"We simply need to let Putin know that the United States stands with our Ukrainian friends," Ernst told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"What's the likelihood of a Russian invasion at this point? Why should Americans be worried about that?" Raddatz asked.

"We need to be strong as America," said Iowa's junior Republican senator, who sits on the Senate Armed Forces Committee. "What we see with Russia ​amassing troops and equipment at the Ukrainian border is indicative of some sort of action, but that is yet to be seen. But what we need is to be very aggressive in pushing back Putin," she said.

Asked about what Putin will "do next if sanctions are put in place" and whether a military response from NATO should be "on the table," Ernst stressed the importance of prevention.

"We want to make sure an invasion doesn't happen," she said. "That's why diplomacy is very important at this point. But also showing a strong resolve from the United States. So far with this administration, we've seen a doctrine of appeasement and that's not going to deter President Putin and Russia from invading."

Pressed by Raddatz on why the issue is important to her constituents, Ernst warned of Russia's potential expansion into other European countries.

"We do need to fight for democracy and understanding that Putin's goal is to retain some of what he had during the Soviet era, that power and control expand his reaches across Europe," Ernst said. "We know that if he's able to go into Ukraine, and there's very little pushback from the United States or from NATO, it allows him to move into other countries in Eastern Europe."

"As it expands, democracy will constrict," she later added, noting that "when democracy is stable, that means our troops, our citizens, are much more safe."

On voting rights, Ernst insisted that federal legislation is unnecessary.

"Well, every state will put in place their own voting systems, their own elections systems. That is a state's right. We shouldn't be federalizing our election systems," she said.

Iowa is one of 19 states identified by the nonpartisan Brennan Center as having a new restrictive voting law. It significantly shortens the early voting period and closes polling sites an hour earlier on Election Day.

"How do those changes make voting any more secure?" Raddatz pressed.

"Well, it's the same level of security. What I would say is we still have three weeks of early voting before our Elections Day, which is far more liberal than the state of New York," Ernest said. "So, I would love to see the Brennan Center actually focus on New York."

Raddatz pressed: "But why shorten what you already had?"

"Because when you do that, you are manning election centers," Ernst responded. "And in rural communities, where it really does make sense, simply local governments can't afford to step out there and continue to man as they would during a smaller election season. "

"So, the emphasis seems to be on red states, but not where there's actually the most restricting voting rules," Ernst added. "So, let's turn our attention to those states and make sure that those voters have the access necessary."

Ernst went on to argue that voter turnout has actually increased with new voting laws despite warnings that such provisions restrict ballot access.

"I would also say, since we have put a number of the voting laws into place over the last several years -- voter ID is one of those -- we've actually seen voter participation increase, even in off election years," she said. "So, I think it's a false premise that the Democrats are promoting out there that this is restricting access. Because, in Iowa, we've only seen voters get out in higher numbers to participate in their very safe elections."