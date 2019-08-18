Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls for assault weapon buy-back on 'This Week'

New York senator and 2020 hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand suggested buying back assault weapons during an interview on ABC News' "This Week."

“You want to make it illegal to buy or sell these assault weapons, and as part of your efforts, you would offer money, a buy-back,” said Gillibrand in an interview with Martha Raddatz. “One of the biggest tools in your toolbox is buyback, because you want to give people the opportunity to be reimbursed for the money that they spent to own those weapons.”

The senator's remarks follow two high profile mass shootings earlier this month in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in which dozens of people were killed.

Gillibrand is currently on the campaign trail, and trying to drum up support ahead of the Aug. 28 deadline to earn a spot on the next primary debate stage. Gillibrand’s campaign has struggled to gain traction and hasn’t yet met the criteria to qualify.

For the September debate, candidates must receive 2% support or support in at least four national polls, or polls conducted in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada, and must have received donations from at least 130,000 unique donors over the course of the election cycle, with a minimum of 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states. Gillibrand’s campaign said it crossed the threshold of 100,000 donors, but the New York senator has met the 2% requirement in only one qualifying poll.

Gillibrand is slated to speak at Delmar Hall in St. Louis at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday.