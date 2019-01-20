New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, the latest Democrat to take steps toward a 2020 bid for the White House, said that Democrats would be “willing to talk about” a pathway to citizenship for the so-called “Dreamers,” which is further than what’s offered in President Donald Trump’s latest immigration and border security proposal to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted about his proposal, saying that “amnesty is not part of” the offer.

No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3 year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else. Likewise there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally-but be careful Nancy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2019

“Does that sound to you like he's moving a bit and what's your reaction to that?” asked “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

NEW: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tells @MarthaRaddatz President Trump's proposal is a non-starter: "This is a bad deal. It does not do the things that would move the country forward in a productive way" https://t.co/H8t6cY7vfY #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/bBfJTHv8kC — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 20, 2019

“It doesn't sound like he's moving at all,” Gillibrand said. “If he really wants to work on comprehensive immigration reform, open the government and then sit down with Democratic leaders to actually work on the stuff that needs to get done. People need a pathway to citizenship, and we have 3 million 'Dreamers' in this country and we should be protecting these young people. They came here through no fault of their own and they've made lives.

“Why wouldn't you welcome them here to make sure they can have a pathway to citizenship? That's something we're willing to talk about, but for President Trump to hold hostage public servants, it's wrong. It's morally wrong.”

On Saturday, in an address from the White House, Trump proposed an immigration and border security plan in an effort to end the shutdown and “solve the crisis on the southern border.”

The plan has many components, but at the crux of it, Trump wants $5.7 billion to build an additional 230 miles of a see-through steel barrier system -- “or a wall.”

“This is not a 2,000-mile concrete structure from sea to sea. These are steel barriers in high-priority locations,” Trump said.

In an effort to entice Democrats to support the deal, he also proposed extending protections from deportation for three years for 700,000 so-called “Dreamers,” children brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents who were given a protected status under former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive order, and for Temporary Protected Status recipients whose status is currently facing expiration.