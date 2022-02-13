Sen. Lindsey Graham says future is bright for GOP ahead of midterms

Graham says possible Trump nomination is 'his for the taking'.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on Sunday he is hopeful about the future of the GOP heading into the 2022 midterms.

"We're back in the game folks, after January the 6th, but it's mainly due to Democratic failures," Graham told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We're going to have to prove to people we can do more than just talk about the past."

The South Carolina senator came under fire by the former president after disagreeing with Trump's promise to pardon Jan. 6 rioters if reelected to office. Trump even called Graham a "RINO," a Republican in name only, during a recent interview with NewsMax.

"If he wants, wants to be the Republican nominee for the Republican Party, it's his for the taking," Graham added.

