Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Jared Polis Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, September 1, 2024.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM AND GOV. JARED POLIS SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL
Sen. Lindsey Graham
Ranking Member, Senate Judiciary Committee
(R) South Carolina
Exclusive
Gov. Jared Polis
(D) Colorado
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Rick Klein
ABC News Washington Bureau Chief
Vivian Salama
Wall Street Journal National Politics Reporter
Plus, journalist Melissa Ludtke discusses her new memoir “Locker Room Talk: A Woman’s Struggle to Get Inside.”
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.