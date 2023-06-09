Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Chris Coons Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 11, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Ranking Member, Judiciary Committee

(R) South Carolina

Exclusive

Sen. Chris Coons

Judiciary Committee Member

(D) Delaware

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

TRUMP LEGAL PANEL

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Preet Bharara

Former U.S. Attorney, Southern District of New York

Asha Rangappa

Assistant Dean, Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs

Former FBI Special Agent

Elizabeth Neumann

Former DHS Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Lee Zeldin

(R) Former GOP Congressman

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Maggie Haberman

New York Times Senior Political Correspondent

Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll highlighting public opinion of the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.