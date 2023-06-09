Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Chris Coons Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

HEADLINERS
Sen. Lindsey Graham
Ranking Member, Judiciary Committee
(R) South Carolina
Sen. Chris Coons
Judiciary Committee Member
(D) Delaware
TRUMP LEGAL PANEL
Dan Abrams
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst
Preet Bharara
Former U.S. Attorney, Southern District of New York
Asha Rangappa
Assistant Dean, Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs
Former FBI Special Agent
Elizabeth Neumann
Former DHS Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism
ABC News Contributor
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Lee Zeldin
(R) Former GOP Congressman
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
Maggie Haberman
New York Times Senior Political Correspondent
Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll highlighting public opinion of the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.
