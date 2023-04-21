Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Nancy Mace Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 23, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Sen. Mark Warner

Chair, Senate Intelligence Committee

(D) Virginia

Exclusive

Rep. Nancy Mace

(R) South Carolina

Exclusive

THE GUN VIOLENCE PANEL

Chief Jason Armstrong

Chief of Police, Apex, North Carolina

Allison Anderman

Director of Local Policy at Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Heidi Heitkamp

Former North Dakota Senator

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Marianna Sotomayor

Washington Post Congressional Reporter

Plus, Martha has exclusive access to the House China Committee's China-Taiwan war game simulation, including interviews with Chairman Mike Gallagher and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi.

