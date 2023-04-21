Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Nancy Mace Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

HEADLINERS
Sen. Mark Warner
Chair, Senate Intelligence Committee
(D) Virginia
Rep. Nancy Mace
(R) South Carolina
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE GUN VIOLENCE PANEL
Chief Jason Armstrong
Chief of Police, Apex, North Carolina
Allison Anderman
Director of Local Policy at Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Terry Moran
ABC News Senior National Correspondent
Heidi Heitkamp
Former North Dakota Senator
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Former Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Marianna Sotomayor
Washington Post Congressional Reporter
Plus, Martha has exclusive access to the House China Committee's China-Taiwan war game simulation, including interviews with Chairman Mike Gallagher and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
