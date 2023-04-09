Sen. Richard Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, will undergo surgery

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., suffered a broken leg Saturday at the UConn parade and will undergo surgery, according to a spokesperson.
Blumenthal’s injury occurred when another parade goer fell on him, according to ABC affiliate WTNH.
Blumenthal, 77, will undergo surgery Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Kathleen McWilliams, a spokesperson for Blumenthal, WTNH reported.
ABC News' Jason Volack contributed to this report.
