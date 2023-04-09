Sen. Richard Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, will undergo surgery

He is expected to make a full recovery, according to a spokesperson.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., suffered a broken leg Saturday at the UConn parade and will undergo surgery, according to a spokesperson.

Blumenthal’s injury occurred when another parade goer fell on him, according to ABC affiliate WTNH.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) listens during the weekly Democratic news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2023. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Blumenthal, 77, will undergo surgery Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Kathleen McWilliams, a spokesperson for Blumenthal, WTNH reported.

