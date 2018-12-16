Sen. Susan Collins: Obamacare court decision 'far too sweeping,' law 'should be maintained'

Dec 16, 2018, 10:37 AM ET
PHOTO: Senator Susan Collins arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 5, 2018. PlayMary Calvert/Reuters, FILE
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is speaking out against a federal judge’s ruling overturning the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

She told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” Sunday she believes the judge’s ruling overturning the entire law goes too far and that the court should instead remove the individual mandate to buy health insurance while keeping the rest of the law intact.

“The judge’s ruling was far too sweeping. He could have taken a much more surgical approach and just cut down the individual mandate and keep the rest of the law intact,” Collins said.

Collins criticized the individual mandate for being a tax disproportionately on lower and middle income taxpayers, but expressed support for parts of the Affordable Care Act.

“There are many good provisions of the law. Those should be retained,” Collins added.

