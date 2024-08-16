This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz from the DNC in Chicago





Sen. Tammy Duckworth

(D) Foreign Relations Committee

(D) Illinois

Exclusive

Mayor Brandon Johnson

(D) Chicago

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE PLAYERS

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

“This Week” Co-Anchor

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Rachel Scott

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent

Chris Christie

(R) Former Presidential Candidate

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Plus, ABC News Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein reports the latest results from a new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll on the state of the 2024 race.

