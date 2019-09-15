Sen. Ted Cruz talks Kavanaugh, gun control on ABC's 'This Week'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that a new New York Times article on allegations of sexual assault against Justice Brett Kavanaugh shows the "obsession with the far left with trying to smear" Kavanaugh.

"It's an amazing level of reporting trying to just really dig up just any dirt they can on the guy," he said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Cruz also discussed gun control, saying that we need to strengthen background checks and absolutely need to do more to end gun violence.

Mass shootings in August, two of which were in the senator's home state of Texas, have renewed discussions around the country and on Capitol Hill about gun control.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell repeated on Tuesday that he would not advance gun control legislation that he believed President Donald Trump would veto.

Trump said there had been "a lot of progress" on background checks when speaking with reporters on Thursday after being briefed on proposed gun control measures.

However, of Democrats recent proposals on the issue, he said, "There's a possibility that this is just a ploy to take your guns away."

Cruz met with activist and actress Alyssa Milano, activist Ben Jackson and father of Parkland victim Fred Guttenberg on Tuesday after he and Milano got into a Twitter argument on gun control.

"When it comes to an issue like stopping gun violence, I think the two sides believe the worst of each other," Cruz said in the meeting, which was livestreamed on Facebook. "I don't think either of those caricatures is right. If we can start from what I think should be a shared goal -- which is, act to stop gun violence and stop mass murders like this in the future -- then I think we can have a reasonable conversation about what policies are most likely to produce that."

Following mass shootings in El Paso, Odessa and Midland, Texas, that killed nearly 30 people, Cruz brought up the gun control proposal he first introduced with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in 2013. While it doesn't enact universal background checks, the legislation, which was re-introduced in May, aims to strengthen the current system by prosecuting those with a criminal history who lie on background check forms and criminalizing straw purchases.

Cruz said there was "a very good possibility" that the proposal could have prevented the 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting when speaking to the Christian Science Monitor on Thursday.

However, he added that expanding background checks too far could hurt Republicans politically. "If Republicans abandon the Second Amendment and demoralize millions of Americans who care deeply about Second Amendment rights, that could go a long way to electing a President Elizabeth Warren," Cruz said.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.