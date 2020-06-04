Senate Democrats hold moment of silence in memory of George Floyd The moment lasted eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Senate Democrats gathered in Emancipation Hall in the capitol building for a moment of silence in memory of the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor on Thursday morning.

The senators fell quiet for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the same length of time that Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd down with his knee.

Sen. Cory Booker led brief remarks before the moment of silence began, speaking to onlookers about Floyd's life.

Senate Democrats participate in a moment of silence to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol, June 4, 2020, in Washington. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

"Today we gather here in solemn reverence to not just mark his tragic death but to give honor to his life," Booker said. "We now will pause for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd."

For the duration of the moment of silence, the senators wore masks and stood six feet apart.

Several senators -- including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M. -- kneeled down.

From left, Senators Tim Kaine, Chris Van Hollen, Martin Heinrich, and Michael Bennet kneel during a moment of silence with Senate Democrats to protest the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other victims of racial injustice in the Capitol's Emancipation Hall, June 4, 2020. The eight minutes and 46 second action represented the amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officers. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Newscom

Booker again made brief remarks when the silence broke.

"George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor. May we honor those dead by protecting those who are alive," he said before the senators dispersed.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke about the moment of silence during his floor remarks later on Thursday.

Senate Democrats, including Sen. Kamala Harris, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Cory Booker, participate in a moment of silence to honor George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol, on June 4, 2020, in Washington. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

"Standing there in silence you feel the horrifying length of George Floyd's final nine minutes," Schumer said. "You cannot help but imagine his horror and fear knowing that his trauma, the trauma of his family and friends has been felt buy so many black families and black communities across the country and across the centuries."