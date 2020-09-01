Senate GOP poised to offer slimmed down COVID-19 relief bill as Mnuchin takes the hot seat in the House The bill is expected to be dismissed by Democrats as inadequate.

Capitol Hill -- With the collapse of bipartisan coronavirus relief talks, Senate Republicans are looking to introduce a scaled-down package as early as next week.

"We have a focused, targeted solution that we hope that the House would pass," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. -- a member of leadership -- told reporters Tuesday, adding, "That's the goal, is to come back and vote to move to that."

The so-called "skinny" bill is an effort to garner support of nearly the entire GOP conference, something that was not achieved with the introduction of the Republicans’ $1 trillion HEALS Act in early August, focused on jobs, schools and liability protection. Nearly half of the GOP conference signaled opposition to that package, leaving its leader, Mitch McConnell, in a bind, requiring substantial Democratic support for any future package.

"We are very close to a bill that almost all GOP Senators can support," one Senate GOP aide told ABC News, something Republican leaders hope will pressure Democrats to return to the negotiating table or face political backlash.

According to a draft of the legislation obtained by ABC News, Republicans intend to offer:

A $300 weekly federal boost to unemployment benefits through the year's end, down from the $600 per-week check distributed under previous stimulus legislation which ended in July; loosens requirements for small business loans to be forgiven;

An additional $258 billion for small business Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to allow those who have already borrowed to do so again;

$29 billion for Health and Human Services to assist in the development and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, and demands a plan for "how the vaccine distribution plan will focus efforts on high-risk, underserved and minority populations;

$16 billion for testing and contact tracing; $105 billion for schools -- with substantially more going to those schools that have in-person classes.

And with rising concern about delays with the Postal Service ahead of the 2020 elections, Senate Republicans are looking to alot $10 billion in grant funding to help the cash-strapped agency. The postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, a GOP mega-donor, has come under fire from Democrats in the Senate and House, the latter of which intend to issue a subpoena to acquire documents related to a host of issues, including mail delays.

Still, the slimmed down GOP bill is one that is sure to be dismissed by Democrats as inadequate, with Pelosi having dismissed the HEALS Act as "anorexic," and even a handful of Republicans who have refused any further spending related to the pandemic citing sky-high deficit concerns.

But the Senate GOP aide told ABC News that the legislation is expected to garner 51 Republican votes, two shy of conference unanimity.

Senate Republicans have been on daily conference calls throughout the August recess with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, including one this morning before the secretary testifies before the House Select on the Coronavirus Crisis.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have insisted that the administration agree to at least $2.2 trillion in relief for schools, state and local governments, small businesses, food security, unemployment and eviction assistance, and frontline worker aid. House Democrats passed a sweeping $3.4 trillion pandemic relief bill back in May, but the Senate Republican leader has refused to take it up saying it was too expansive and included Democratic "wish list" items unrelated to the pandemic.

In a recent letter to her Democratic caucus, the speaker said the president and Republicans "still do not comprehend the needs of the American people as lives and livelihoods are overwhelmed by the virus and its economic consequences."

The breakdown of bipartisan talks has grown more bitterly divisive over recent weeks.

After a phone call with Meadows less than a week ago, Pelosi dismissed the top White House official out of hand, referring to the former conservative North Carolina congressman as "what’s his name" and "not even the lead negotiator" but someone who was "staffing" Mnuching.

"They’ve refused to meet," Mnuchin said Monday, accusing Democrats of acting in "bad faith," adding that he hopes McConnell "will enter new legislation next week" that will focus on "kids, jobs, (and) liability protection for small businesses."

The President attempted to stave off some of the economic pain experienced by millions of Americans in the wake of this impasse, signing a series of executive orders including federally-boosted unemployment assistance and a deferral of payroll tax cuts, but the effect of the executive actions is unclear.

Some Republicans expressed surprise that GOP leaders were attempting what would be a futile effort, though noting that perhaps it was designed to "box in" Democrats politically.

"To be honest I’m surprised," a senior Senate Republican aide told ABC News.

But one Republican, Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, recently told reporters that the GOP effort to pass a bill without the necessary 60 votes for approval would be worth it.

"I can tell you this is my reason for doing it. We’ve spent a breathtaking amount of money which I think is along with the four bills that Congress has passed, and the actions taken by the chairman of the Federal Reserve...we held this economy together. And It’s been held together with duct tape and happy thoughts, but it's still been held together," said Kennedy, adding that small businesses aid and more testing are key.

"I think additional money for testing, new types of testing continue to evolve every day, and I think it would be a smart investment to invest in new testing. I don’t think we could get back to normal as an economy or as a country until our schools open. They’re going to need help. They've incurred a lot of additional expense both in K-12 and in higher education, and that’s why I feel like this exercise is worth pursuing."

The Senate returns from recess next Tuesday, and there is very little time to address the increasing coronavirus crisis, as well as to avert a government shutdown by Sept. 30. Members expect to be out the entire month of October to focus on the campaign.

A former senior Republicans budget aide told ABC News recently that there is an expectation -- and indeed, already action underway -- that the two efforts will be merged into one, setting up a high-stakes showdown just a month before the election.