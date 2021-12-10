Senate passes bill that starts process of raising debt limit

Democrats in both chambers will need to pass a second bill before Dec. 15

On Thursday evening, the Senate passed a bill that will start the process of raising the debt limit with only Democrats' votes.

Having gained the necessary support to clear the filibuster earlier Thursday afternoon, the Senate-passes legislation will permit a one-time change to Senate rules and allow Democrats to raise the federal borrowing limit by a simple majority.

Despite only requiring 51 votes, 10 Republicans voted with all Democrats to pass the rule, resulting in a 59-35 margin.

On Tuesday, congressional leaders announced a deal that would avert a default of the nation's credit by allowing Democrats to raise the debt ceiling in the Senate without any Republican support, and the House approved the measure along party lines in a late-night 222-212 vote.

The bill will now head to President Joe Biden's desk. Once Biden signs the rule change, Democrats in both chambers of Congress will need to pass a second piece of legislation that actually raises the debt limit. Biden must sign that second bill before Dec. 15 to avert catastrophic default, according to the Treasury Department.

