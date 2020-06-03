Senate Republicans grill Rosenstein amid renewed scrutiny of Russia probe

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whose appointment of Robert Mueller established the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, faced a grilling from Senate Republicans Wednesday as new revelations regarding the probe have drawn significant political scrutiny in recent months.

"I decided that appointing a Special Counsel was the best way to complete the investigation appropriately and promote public confidence in its conclusions," Rosenstein said in his opening remarks. "As we now know, the eventual conclusions were that Russians committed crimes seeking to influence the election and Americans did not conspire with them."

Former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about the investigation of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign's contacts with Russia on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2020. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has said Rosenstein's hearing will be just the first in a series of public inquiries of officials who had direct involvement in investigating whether members of the Trump campaign may have colluded with Russians who meddled in the 2016 election. Democrats have argued Graham's efforts are part of a fishing expedition by Republicans to obscure Russia's role in 2016 and support unfounded claims by President Donald Trump that he was personally spied on and was a victim of a 'coup attempt' by Obama Administration holdovers.

Graham pressed Rosenstein over his role in signing off on an application for continuing surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

A review of how those applications were handled by Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz found significant errors and material omissions by FBI agents involved in the process, even as Horowitz said he believed the Russia investigation as a whole was not improper.

In January, the Justice Department said that two of the four so-called 'FISA applications' for surveillance of Page, including the final renewal application signed by Rosenstein, lacked enough information to establish probable cause and thus were invalid.

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks during Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 3, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via AP

"Every application that I approved appeared to be justified based on the facts it alleged, and the FBI was supposed to be following protocols to ensure that every fact was verified," Rosenstein said. "Whenever agents or prosecutors make serious mistakes or engage in misconduct, the Department of Justice must take remedial action. And if existing policies fall short, those policies need to be changed."

"If you knew then what you know now, would you have signed that warrant?" Graham asked Rosenstein during the hearing.

"No," Rosenstein said in response.

Rosenstein resigned from the department in April 2019 having assisted Attorney General William Barr in the release of the special counsel's report, after both concluded there was "not sufficient evidence" to pursue obstruction of justice charges against President Trump.

Rosenstein will likely face questions over that decision from Democrats on the committee, who have argued that the decision to exonerate the president was his or Barr's to make.