Senator-elect Elissa Slotkin, Rep. Tony Gonzales, Dr. Richard Besser and Preet Bharara Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, November 17, 2024.
Senator-elect Elissa Slotkin
(D) Michigan
Rep. Tony Gonzales
(R) Texas
Dr. Richard Besser
President and CEO, Robert Woods Johnson Foundation
Former Acting Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Preet Bharara
Former US Attorney for Southern District of New York
Plus, Raddatz visits one of the largest sanctuary cities in the US, San Jose, CA, and interviews Mayor Matt Mahan about President-elect Trump’s mass deportation plan. She also sits down with several migrants concerned about their future.
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Rachael Bade
Politico Playbook Co-Author
ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent
Alex Burns
Politico Head of News
Astead Herndon
The New York Times National Politics Reporter
