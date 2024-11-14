The victim was named as Mary Blasetti, a 32-year-old woman from Annapolis.

Woman dies after being thrown from golf cart near private members-only club

A woman has died two days after being thrown from a golf cart near a private members-only club in Maryland, police said.

The incident occurred last Saturday when officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department received a call at approximately 7:24 p.m. in response to an injured person in the 600 block of Maid Marion Hill in Annapolis, Maryland, according to a statement from the Anne Arundel County Police Department released on Wednesday.

Following a preliminary investigation, authorities said that, Mary Blasetti, a 32-year-old woman from Annapolis, Maryland, sustained “life-threatening injuries in an incident involving an E-Z-GO golf cart.”

Police did not identify the driver of the golf cart but did confirm that it was a 32-year-old woman from Crownsville, Maryland, who was uninjured in the incident.

“Mrs. Blasetti was airlifted to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and passed away on November 11, 2024.,” according to the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office. “The Traffic Safety Section is actively investigating the collision.”

The investigation into Blasetti’s death is currently ongoing.